Kent Council – March 10 Council Highlights – RIP Neil Brewer, Fire Department Budget, Old Cemetery

Kent – March 10 Council Highlights – RIP Neil Brewer, Fire Department Budget, Old Cemetery

Mayor’s Report

Mayor Pranger noted with sadness and a heavy heart the passing of Freedom of the District of Kent recipient Neil Brewer. Expressing her condolences to his family and the many people who knew and loved Neil. More details will be shared as they become available.

Council Report

On March 6, Councillor Watchorn attended the Agassiz Fire Department (AFD) Annual General Meeting. He thanked the Fire Department officers, members, and senior staff for their dedication and service to our community. He also expressed his concern over the large increase in medical aid calls the AFD has experienced from 2023 to 2024. This increase led to an overall budget shortfall of $22,928 which directly impacts the Fire Department’s operational budget.

Mayor and Council continue to advocate for the Province to review its allocation plan in funding BCEHS (Ambulance) and to establish a fair cost recovery model to compensate local governments for their Fire Departments’ response to medical aid calls.

Councillor Spaeti highlighted the success of the Family Fun Day event at the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre on February 15, 2025. The event had over 310 attendees and raised nearly $140 to support the Lets’emot Regional Recreation and Aquatic Centre. She thanked the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre Fundraising Committee that volunteered their time during the event.

Agassiz-Harrison Lions Club Annual Classic Car Show

Council approved the request from the Agassiz-Harrison Lions Club to close Pioneer Avenue for their annual Car Show and Fundraiser on Sunday, July 27, 2025. The Lions Club which is run by volunteers donates all funds raised from the show back to the community. During 2024 the Lions Club raised and gave back $8,400 to the community, supporting organizations, fairs, and festivals.

Follow the club on Facebook @AgassizHarrisonLions to learn more.

2025 Agassiz Farm Fresh Market

The Agassiz Farm Fresh Market (AFFM) is returning for another year. Council approved supporting the AFFM by waiving the 2025 Business Licensing and Event Permit fees. The market takes place on Thursdays between June 26 to September 18, 2025 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm in Pioneer Park.

Please visit the Agassiz Farm Fresh Facebook Page for more information or to apply as a vendor.

Proposed 2025 – 2029 Financial Plan

Mayor and Council received the draft five-year financial plan. Councillor Watchorn highlighted that staff have secured grants totalling $16 million, $2 million of which will go towards riverbank armouring, and appreciated the capacity of staff to seek and successfully acquire grants that offset the taxation base that would be required to complete these essential projects.

The draft financial plan includes a 2025 property tax revenue increase of 6.95%. This increase includes the following:

General Contractual & Inflationary 2.7% Police Contractual & Inflationary 1.25% Lets’emot Regional Recreation and Aquatic Centre 3.2% Annualize 2024 Positions 0.50% Investment Interest Earnings -0.70% 6.95%

It is important to note that a 1% tax increase raises $87,400 in property tax revenue. The District of Kent also contracts RCMP police services with the Province of British Columbia, and have limited financial capabilities in administering their budgetary requirements.

A copy of the presentation may be viewed at www.kentbc.ca/financial

Ferny Coombe Pool Subsidized Lifeguard Training

During the 2025 Ferny Coombe Pool season subsidized Lifeguard Training will be available to local youth. This subsidy provides the opportunity to earn the Bronze Cross, Bronze Medallion, and National Lifeguard Certification at a discounted rate. The subsidy program is open to residents of regional partners including the Village of Harrison Hot Springs. Any communities that enter into a partnership during the final two years of the Ferny Coombe Pool will be included in the Lifeguard training subsidy.

If you are interested in the program, please reach out to the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre at 604-796-8891, more information will be available in the Spring Leisure Guide which will be available on April 2, 2025.

Kent Municipal Cemetery – Old Cemetery Preservation Society

Mayor and Council have unanimously supported the requests the Old Cemetery Preservation Society made during their February 10, 2025 delegation. Those requests included:

Direct staff to negotiate a management agreement that includes a District representative as a liaison with the Old Cemetery Preservation Society for the Kent Municipal Cemetery (aka Old Cemetery) located on Limbert Road. Approve seed funding of $1,500 for the Old Cemetery Preservation Society startup costs. Allow the Old Cemetery Preservation Society use of meeting space and a location to house a locked filing cabinet within a District owned facility. Allocate $10,000 in annual funding to cover improvements or enhancements as the Kent Municipal Cemetery.

Mayor and Council expressed their gratitude to the community volunteers for rising to the occasion to support the Old Cemetery when the District was unable to do so on its own.