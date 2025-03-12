Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board MLS® home sales, new listings pull back in February

Chilliwack – (CADREB/Stephen A Lerigny) – The number of homes sold through the MLS® System of the Chilliwack and District Real Estate Board totaled 187 units in February 2025. This was a substantial decline of 13.8% from February 2024.

Home sales were 38.8% below the five-year average and 28.8% below the 10-year average for the month of February.

On a year-to-date basis, home sales totaled 357 units over the first two months of the year. This was a significant decrease of 14.2% from the same period in 2024.

The average price of homes sold in February 2025 was $769,179, nearly unchanged, down only 0.4% from February 2024.