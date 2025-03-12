AbbyPD Manhunt at Matsqui First Nation

Abbotsford – 1:45 pm. The police search has ended. The driver remains outstanding. The investigation is in its early stages and is continuing.

ORIGINAL STORY – As of Noon Wednesday March 12, AbbyPD is on scene at Matsqui First Nation following a vehicle collision to a property.

The driver of the suspect vehicle has fled on foot, prompting an active police dog track to the west of the scene.

Air 1 is also assisting in the search.

Officers are tracking along the rail line near Burgess Avenue.

Property owners in the area are urged to report any suspicious activity to police.

Updates to follow as additional information becomes available.