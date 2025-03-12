Abbotsford Advances Infrastructure Projects with $12.4M Funding from Canada Community-Building Fund

Abbotsford – Thanks to renewed funding from the federal government’s Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF), the City of Abbotsford is advancing several infrastructure improvement projects across the City in 2025 through the Community Works Fund (CWF), with important investments planned for roads, drainage, public safety, and community recreation spaces.

Administered by the Union of BC Municipalities, the Canada Community-Building Fund provides stable, long-term funding to support local infrastructure projects that benefit Canadian communities. From 2014-2024 the City of Abbotsford has received a total of $78.5 million through the program, which helped fund several local infrastructure-upgrade projects. This year, $12.4 million has been allocated for essential infrastructure and community development projects in Abbotsford.

In 2025, seven infrastructure improvement initiatives have been identified for funding, including:

Rail crossing upgrades ($4 million);

Road culvert replacements ($3.8 million);

Fire engine replacement ($1.6 million);

Annual sidewalk and crosswalk program ($767,000);

Annual sport court renewals and replacement program ($200,000);

Trail rehabilitations ($500,000); and,

Drainage pump station renewal and replacement ($1.5 million).

This investment builds on the 15 projects that were made possible by CWF funding in 2024, ensuring continued improvements to Abbotsford’s infrastructure.

Taleeb Noormohamed, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Granville on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“Strong communities are built through investments that promote growth and improve the health, well-being, and safety of residents. We’re proud to support local infrastructure projects in Abbotsford, working alongside local governments to strengthen the community, address its needs, and improve the quality of life for all.”

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs

“With these infrastructure advancements, people in Abbotsford will benefit from important improvements that create stronger and more connected communities. We must continue working hard to increase housing options while building complete, livable communities where people can thrive. By collaborating with the federal and local governments, we are supporting projects that improve the lives of British Columbians.”

Ross Siemens, Mayor of the City of Abbotsford

“This renewed funding allows us to continue making necessary infrastructure improvements that enhance safety, connectivity and quality of life for Abbotsford residents. As a City, we are grateful for the ongoing commitment and support from the Government of Canada, as well as the Province of BC and Union of BC Municipalities, in investing in our community’s future.”