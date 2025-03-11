UPDATE – Case of Missing Mission Teen – Jeff Surtel – Remains Found in Washington State – No Foul Play

Mission – MARCH 11 UPDATE from Mission RCMP – Remains in Washington State those of youth missing from Mission.

On April 29, 2007, the family of 17-year-old Jeffrey Surtel reported that he was missing from their family home. They believed that Jeffrey left the house on his bike while they were asleep at night, but noted that he left most of his belongings at home. The disappearance was out of character for Jeffrey, and Mission RCMP immediately commenced an investigation into his whereabouts. A large contingent of family, friends and community members joined together with RCMP and Search and Rescue, and searched nearby streets, forested areas, and the Fraser River. Numerous tips of possible sightings were received from various areas of the Lower Mainland and other parts of BC, but none were confirmed to have been Jeffrey. Despite everyone’s best efforts, Jeffrey was not found.

In August 2008, human remains washed ashore on the Olympic Peninsula of Washington State. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office investigated the matter and conducted DNA analysis of the remains, comparing it with DNA samples across multiple US databases. No matches were found.

In 2024, the Sheriff’s Office raised funds through crowd-funding donations, and in early 2025 they sent the DNA for testing at a private laboratory in Texas. That lab used advances in forensic genetic genealogy to link the DNA to a member of Jeffrey’s extended family. Through additional follow-up with Mission RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Service, they were able to confirm that the DNA from the found remains belonged to Jeffrey Surtel. His family was notified of the result last week.

“Our hearts go out to Jeffrey’s family and friends, as they learn of this news,” says Inspector Ted Lewko, Officer in Charge of the Mission RCMP detachment. “We hope that this update helps to bring them some closure to what has surely been an unimaginable eighteen years of wondering what happened. Our sincere thanks to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office for their perseverance in finding answers, and to the lab that was able to help link the DNA to Jeffrey’s family. Your efforts have made a real difference to those who knew and loved Jeffrey.”

Jeffrey’s family is very appreciative of everyone who helped in the search for him: “We would like to thank all the people who supported us over the years and were involved in the search for Jeff. Special mention to Jeff’s classmates and teachers at Hatzic Secondary School that searched the Fraser River Heritage Park. Also, our thanks to the dozens of people that showed up for the grid search of the Mission area.”

Investigators on both sides of the border confirm that there is no indication of criminality, although the circumstances surrounding the disappearance and death of Jeffrey remain unknown.

MARCH 6 ORIGINAL STORY It was first seen in media in 2007. In 2025, via social media, it appears to be closure for family and friends.

In 2007, 17 year old Jeff Surtel went missing after heading out on his bike. He left around midnight and never came back.

On Thursday March 7, his parents Gary and Dawn Surtel posted to social media that the remains of their son have been found.

As of press time, Mission RCMP have not revealed where the remains were located or the cause of death.

From the parents: It is with deep sorrow that we announce the almost 18 year search for Jeff Surtel is over. Remains have been Identified through DNA testing as belonging to our beloved son Jeff. It is believed that .he passed away on or shortly after his disappearance on April 29th 2007. While the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain unsolved, we are thankful to finally have closure. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date, possibly April 2025. We would like to thank everyone for all your support throughout the years. Gary and Dawn Surtel

