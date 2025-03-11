Stsʼaʼí:les Nations Artist Lek’hoosh Arnie Leon’s Mystical Eagle Carving Exhibit at Chilliwack Cultural Centre – March 19

Chilliwack — On Wednesday March 19, the Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society is pleased to announce the opening of Stsʼaʼí:les Nations artist Lek’hoosh Arnie Leon newest collection, The Mystical Eagle Carving Exhibit. Arnie is joined by Noelani Leon, and together the exhibit will feature not only his wood carvings, but Noelani’s paintings and drawings. With forty-five wonderful pieces on display, you will be able to take in the astonishing talent of these two artists born from years of hard work and practice. This exhibition will be gratefully hosted in the Canadian Tire lobby of the Chilliwack Cultural Centre and will be open to the public.

An opening reception for this exhibit will be held at 6:30 pm, featuring a talk by artist Arnie Leon, as well as a performance of the Sacred Eagle Dance. This evening offers the perfect opportunity to enjoy these one-of-a-kind wood carvings and talk to the artist who created them. This reception is a celebration of this collection and will include complimentary dessert, tea and coffee.

Through the years, Arnie Leon has been committed to sharing his culture through dance, music and art. For the last twenty-four years, Arnie has been practicing his craft of wood carving, a skill that he is self-taught in. These skills have been honed and refined, leading to the beautiful pieces he now creates today.

“Each carving tells a story, shaped by tradition, spirit, and the natural beauty of the wood itself,” explains Arnie Leon. “Mystical Eagle carvings exhibition is an invitation to see these stories come to life – honoring the past while speaking to the present. I look forward to sharing this journey with you.”

This exhibit will feature Spirit masks, plaques, paddles, and ceremonial platters, with powerful Spiritual representation designs. Using mediums such as red cedar, yellow cedar, horsehair, operculum shells, cyrkonia bead, copper and abalone shell, each of the pieces on display offers a unique depiction and story.

Join us for an evening of beautiful art, an informative and passionate talk, and performance that showcases the unparalleled beauty of Indigenous artists and culture.