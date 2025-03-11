Harrison Festival – Rum Ragged – Friday, March 21, Harrison Memorial Hall (VIDEO)

Harrison – Formed by Aaron Collis and Mark Manning, Rum Ragged takes a bold approach to the distinct folk music of their home, the Eastern Canadian island of Newfoundland. Boasting bouzouki, fiddle, bodhran, banjo, guitar and button accordion, these new champions of East Coast music enliven and enlighten audiences with both songs and tune sets which they deliver with an honest swagger that is far beyond their years. With reverence for their roots and a creative, contemporary edge, this young band have quickly become known as the finest purveyors of their great living musical tradition. Rum Ragged is not your run-of-the-mill folk band, they are the genuine article.

The show will begin at 7:30 pm but doors will open at 6:30 pm to avoid any lineups. A bar and concession will be available. The show will be two 45 min sets with a short intermission.