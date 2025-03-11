FVHCF Music Therapy Program in Mission – TRIM – For Long Term Care

Mission – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation announce the funding of a new concert series for The Residence in Mission (TRIM), a long-term care facility dedicated to providing compassionate care to older adults. Recognising the profound impact of music on well-being, particularly for older adults, the Foundation is supporting a program designed to enhance the lives of TRIM residents through the power of live music.

Music therapy has been shown to offer a wide range of benefits, especially for older adults, including improved cognitive function, reduced stress, and enhanced emotional well-being. Dr. Jassal, donor relations, Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation states, “live music, in particular, can stimulate the brain, evoke heartwarming memories, and provide a powerful outlet for self-expression. By diverting attention away from pain and discomfort, music can also help ease pain and lessen anxiety”.