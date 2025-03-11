Class of 1975 – Abbotsford Senior Secondary’s 50th Reunion

Abbotsford – ” and I’m never going back to my old school” – Steely Dan.

Lol.

Well….maybe …….

For those that were part of the Class of 1975 at Abby Senior, they are having their 50th Reunion this September.

If you were one of them or know of someone that was, please contact the planning committee: abbygrad1975@gmail.com or you can get all the information on the FB page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100091737647572

Organizers are also accepting donations from local businesses for door prizes. They will get a solid mention at the Reunion.

2025 Abby Secondary 50th Reunion – Class of 1975