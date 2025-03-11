Chilliwack RCMP Need Help in Locating Alysha Archie

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 32-year-old Alysha Archie, who was reported missing on March 8.

Alysha was last seen in Vancouver on March 10, 2025.

Alysha is described as:

Indigenous female

32 years

5’ 1″

150 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

She was last seen wearing:

White hoodie

Beige boots

Police and family are concerned for Alysha’s well-being. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alysha is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).