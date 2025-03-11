Skip to content

Chilliwack RCMP Need Help in Locating Alysha Archie

Home
Missing
Chilliwack RCMP Need Help in Locating Alysha Archie

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 32-year-old Alysha Archie, who was reported missing on March 8.

Alysha was last seen in Vancouver on March 10, 2025.

Alysha is described as:

  • Indigenous female
  • 32 years
  • 5’ 1″
  • 150 lbs
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

She was last seen wearing:

  • White hoodie
  • Beige boots

Police and family are concerned for Alysha’s well-being. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alysha is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Share This:

Chilliwack Hospice

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts