Chilliwack RCMP Need Help in Locating Alysha Archie

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating 32-year-old Alysha Archie, who was reported missing on March 8.
Alysha was last seen in Vancouver on March 10, 2025.
Alysha is described as:
- Indigenous female
- 32 years
- 5’ 1″
- 150 lbs
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
She was last seen wearing:
- White hoodie
- Beige boots
Police and family are concerned for Alysha’s well-being. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alysha is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).