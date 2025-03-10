Swearing-In Ceremony at Sq’ewqéyl – Tuesday April 1- SAY Community Centre

Skowkale – Join Sqewqéyl FN for the Swearing-In Ceremony at Sq’ewqéyl.

On April 1, 2025, at 5:00 PM, Sqewqéyl FN invite the community, neighboring communities, and leadership to witness an important moment as they welcome the new Chief & Council at the The’í:tselíya Community Centre (7256 Chilliwack River Road).

This event is an opportunity to honor new leadership as they take their oath and express gratitude to our outgoing Council for their service and dedication.

For more information, contact Crystal George at crystal.george@saylandsoffice.ca.