Skip to content

Swearing-In Ceremony at Sq’ewqéyl – Tuesday April 1- SAY Community Centre

Home
Indigenous
Swearing-In Ceremony at Sq’ewqéyl – Tuesday April 1- SAY Community Centre

Skowkale – Join Sqewqéyl FN for the Swearing-In Ceremony at Sq’ewqéyl.

On April 1, 2025, at 5:00 PM, Sqewqéyl FN invite the community, neighboring communities, and leadership to witness an important moment as they welcome the new Chief & Council at the The’í:tselíya Community Centre (7256 Chilliwack River Road).

This event is an opportunity to honor new leadership as they take their oath and express gratitude to our outgoing Council for their service and dedication.

For more information, contact Crystal George at crystal.george@saylandsoffice.ca.

Share This:

Chilliwack Hospice

RockIt Boy – Led Zepagain 2025

Exposure Events Chilliwack Expo 2025

Exposure Events Abbotsford Expo 2025

all-about-expos-A Taste of the Valley

Unique Thrifting

2024 Hope Fog Fest

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

Chill TV

Community Futures

On Key

Related Posts