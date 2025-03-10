Shall We Joust ? Shire of Lionsdale, First St. Catherine’s TUTR Teaching Event – April 12 at Evergreen Hall

Chilliwack – The local branch of the Society of Creative Anachronism, The Shire of Lionsdale, invites one and all to their first St. Catherine’s TUTR teaching event from 9am – 5pm on April 12th at Evergreen Hall in Chilliwack.

Come and learn from talented teachers, who will instruct on medieval and Renaissance topics. Many of these classes are participatory and they provide a wonderful opportunity to learn and enjoy living history. Please note that some classes are free, while others have a fee to cover the costs of handouts or class materials. There will be pre-registration for these classes later in March on the Shire of Lionsdale Facebook page and the St. Catherine’s TUTR event page.

At this event, come and shop from local merchants with their handmade wares and take in the hospitality and pageantry that the SCA offers throughout the day.

The Shire of Lionsdale is the Fraser Valley’s local branch of the SCA. In its 60th year, the SCA is a worldwide group of living history enthusiasts. They love to share what we have learned about our various areas of interest, and unlike a Renaissance Fair, our SCA activities aren’t just something you come to watch, they’re something you actively participate in. If it was done in the Middle Ages or during the Renaissance, most likely there will be someone in the SCA with skills or knowledge to share.

Entrance cost for SCA Members $15 & non-members $25

Interested in learning more? The group meet and practice skills every two weeks on Thursdays nights at the Atchelitz Farmers Hall on Lickman Rd. from 7pm -10pm. Please check Facebook (Shire of Lionsdale community practice page) for the exact dates.

Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1348220592776990?active_tab=about

Lionsdale Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/565790336800506

An Tir events page for our region: https://antir.org/events/