Chiliwack School Trustee Throness to Take Oath of Office Wednesday March 12, Day After Budget Vote

Chilliwack – Two major events on the Chilliwack School Bord Calendar coming up.

The Regular Public Board of Education Meeting on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at 5:30 PM is expected to include first second and third reading for the 2024-25 budget.

The Special Regular Board of Education Meeting (Trustee Oath of Office) is on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at 4:00 PM. That’s when Trustee elect Laurie Throness will be sworn in.

Katie Bartel, who lost to Throness in the by-election, will once again be present as DPAC Chair.

These meetings will be held in person at the School District Office (8430 Cessna Dr.) and will be livestreamed and recorded.

The agenda and livestream link are available here: https://www.sd33.bc.ca/board-meetings-2024-25.