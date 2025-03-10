Abbotsford Board of Education Censures Trustees White and Rauch – Breaking Code of Ethics

Abbotsford) — The Abbotsford Board of Education has formally censured Trustees Jared White and Mike Rauch for breaching the Board’s Trustee Code of Ethics.

Both had endorsed pro-Trump and anti-trans social media postings.

From the Board release: Following formal process under Policy 6 of the Trustee Code of Ethics, the Board found that Trustee White’s February 5, 2025, public Facebook post regarding gender identity violated the Code, and undermined the District’s efforts to create a safe and welcoming environment for all staff, students and members of the school community. Trustee Rauch was also found in breach of the Code for “liking” Trustee White’s post and for his own comment in reply to the post.

In accordance with Policy 6, both Trustees have been asked to apologize and reaffirm their support and commitment to equal educational opportunities for all students, including those with diverse gender identities.

In addition, both Trustees have been removed from ancillary public-facing roles on committees, working groups, and at school and district events. They will continue to participate as trustees in formal meetings of the board and will continue to carry out their core governance roles. These restrictions will be reviewed at a future date.

The Abbotsford Board of Education is committed to fostering a safe, inclusive, and respectful learning environment for all students, staff, and families