2025 Chilliwack Rotary Climate Fair – April 12 and 13

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Rotary Climate Fair is an annual event. The goal: “Raising awareness to inspire climate action.”

Rotary clubs around the world focus on seven key areas, one of which is protecting the environment and addressing climate change. One of the ways that the Rotary Club of Chilliwack has acted is by hosting Rotary Climate Fairs. In 2022, Rotary’s Climate Change Action Group (CCAG) committed to organizing three of these events, offering a platform for Rotarians, community leaders, industry professionals, and the public to meet experts, exchange ideas, learn, and forge new connections to help create a cleaner future.

Website info is here

For two days, you will have access to the experts in sustainability and renewable energy. Listen and learn from leaders in the industry – come be inspired to find new ways to help in the fight against climate change.

Speakers will explore key topics at the intersection of sustainability, public health, and environmental issues. They will explore the media’s role in shaping climate change discourse, the transition to renewable energy, and the impacts of climate change on human and animal health.

Discussions will also cover wildfires, forest dynamics, social-ecological resilience, and the importance of engaging meaningfully with Indigenous communities. Additionally, we will examine urban ecological footprints, sustainable living challenges, and the need for inclusive sustainability efforts that combat discrimination and ensure everyone can contribute to a sustainable future.

Don’t miss this opportunity to engage, learn, and be part of the solution at the Chilliwack Landing Sports Centre.

Landing Sports Centre 45530 Spadina Avenue, Chilliwack

Sat April 12, 2025 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Sun April 13, 2025 11:00 am – 4:00 pm

For more information, contact:

Chair, Climate Change Action Group: Robyn Curtis robyn@curtisconsulting.ca

Rotary Club of Chilliwack: rotaryclubofchilliwack@gmail.com