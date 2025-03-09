St. John’s Beat Unity Christian for the BC School Sports 1A Boys Provincial Basketball Championship

Langley (BCSS) – To be the best, you must beat the best and the St. John’s School Eagles did just that on Saturday afternoon.

Facing the powerhouse program that is the Unity Christian Flames – the Chilliwack school had won 3 of the past 4 BC School Sports 1A Boys Basketball Provincial Tournament championships – the Vancouver school etched their names in the history books, capturing their first title in program history with a come-from-behind 87-82 win.

Unity Christian had three players with 20+ points, led by Matthias Hulka’s 23 while Aaron Flokstra had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Caleb Friesen finished with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and seven steals.

First Team All-Stars