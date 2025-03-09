Snowfall Warning for Coquihalla – Sunday and Monday – 15 to 20cms

Coquihalla – From Environment Canada:

5:24 AM PDT Sunday 9 March 2025

Snowfall Warning in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected. Heavy snowfall and challenging driving conditions expected for Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt.

Sunday morning until Monday morning.

A persistent upslope flow along the Coquihalla Highway combined with dropping snow levels will bring 15 to 20 cm of snow near the Coquihalla Summit beginning this morning into the overnight hours. Snow will taper off to a few flurries Monday morning. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Road conditions are available at drivebc.ca.