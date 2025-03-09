RCMP/AbbyPD Searching for Missing 49 Year old Stephen Morse

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Stephen Morse, a 49 year old male from Abbotsford. The police and his family are very concerned for his well-being.

Stephen was last seen in Cultus Lake walking through Parking Lot “A” near Lakeshore Drive on March 6, 2025 at 2:23 pm. He then entered the trail-head leading to Vedder Mountain and has not been seen or heard from since.

Stephen is described as:

Caucasion

6’2”

Slim Build

Blue eyes

Brown Hard

Dark pants

Grey windbreaker

Stephan was carrying a black backpack and blue cloth-like shopping bag.

Police are currently making efforts to obtain additional photos of Stephen to share with the public. Anyone who has seen Stephen or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 and reference file # 2025-8895. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).