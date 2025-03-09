UPDATE – GoFundMe Set Up for Mary Street Family, Could Be Displaced for a Year, After Vehicle Crashed Into Their Apartment

Chilliwack – UPDATE – Jamie C Fraser – We are moving the rest of the stuff Sunday and they are now displaced from 6 months to a year as there is major damage to the hole front of the building.

ORIGINAL STORY – On Tuesday evening March 4, Chilliwack RCMP responded to a call of a vehicle that crashed into an apartment building in the 9000 block of Mary Street, coming to rest in the lower level of one of the units. Emergency services attended the scene and the lone occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital for assessment. Fortunately, no other injuries were reported.

At this time, there is no indication of impairment and the cause of the collision remains under investigation. Structural assessments are underway to determine the extent of the damage to the building. Victim Services has been engaged to assist with relocation of evacuated residences.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the displaced family that had to vacate for the next six weeks, as repairs are being done to their unit.

Jamjam Fraser is organizing this fundraiser (the link is here): Hello everyone. I posting this for a very dear friend of mine. Angie Harding. She has been miss place due to an unfortunate and freak accident. A truck drove right into her dining room and kitchen the other day. Now they have to have everything out of her house and packed up by tomorrow. Her her husband and her 2 cats got out unhurt. But now they are in need of funds to be able to wait out the 6 weeks the told her till she can come back. This women is such a sweetheart and is local for saling gems and stone and bracelets u name it. Let’s try to help this women and her family.

2025 GoFundMe CHWK Mary Street March 4