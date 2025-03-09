DriveSmartBC – The Proper Position for Turning

“Tell them that they need to be in the proper lane before they turn” says a reader. Equally important is the need to end up in the proper lane after turning. Attention to detail here provides for a smooth flow of traffic and less chance of being involved in a collision.

The definition of roadway is important to this discussion. This is the portion of the highway that is improved, designed or ordinarily used for traffic, but does not include the shoulder. In the case of a paved highway, it is the portion between the lines, or in the case where there is no line on the right side, between the lines and the edges of the pavement.

Drivers intending to turn right at an intersection must approach and make the turn as close as possible to the right hand curb or edge of the roadway.

Drivers intending to turn left at an intersection must approach in the lane nearest to the centre line keeping to the right of that line, turn to the left of the centre of the intersection, and leave the intersection to the right of the centre line.

Turns made to leave the highway at places other than an intersection require that the driver approach the turn in the same manner as turns made at intersections.

In all of the cases outlined above the driver will be in the first lane available to the intended direction of travel when the turn is completed.

Some larger intersections have more than one lane for a left or right turn. A common mistake is to turn directly into lanes other than those designated.

Decide on which of the two turn lanes you need to use as you approach the intersection. After making your choice, you always exit the intersection in the same lane that you entered it in.

