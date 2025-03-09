Chilliwack Fire Respond to Two Calls Sunday Afternoon (at the same time) – Yale Road Apartment and Chilliwack River Valley

Chilliwack/Chilliwack River Valley – On Sunday afternoon March 9 (approximately 12:39) Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a report of an apartment structure fire in the 46000 block of Yale Rd. Approximately 31 firefighters from firehalls 1,2 and 4 responded to the scene observing smoke showing from a first-floor unit.

Crews established a water supply and utilized an offensive attack that resulted in the fire being quickly extinguished. Crews then overhauled the fire and assisted in ventilating smoke from the building. Fire crews were able to prevent the fire from extending beyond the unit of origin.

Chilliwack Emergency Support Services (ESS) volunteers responded to the scene and provided support to two displaced occupants.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported at this time, and the fire is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department officials.

Building Manager Wendy Power told FVN that this is NOT arson. It was an e-bike battery that caught fire. The same building was targeted on December 18, 2024 when her yellow classic truck was targeted by arsonists.

While this was ongoing, (approximately 12:53) Chilliwack Firewas called to assist Chilliwack River Valley (CRV) firefighters who were working to contain a RV fire spreading to nearby structures in the 50000 block of Winona Rd.

Fire apparatus from firehalls 3 and 6 were sent to assist CRV firefighters in helping to contain the blaze from spreading further.

The fire is currently under investigation by the RCMP and Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department.