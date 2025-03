Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police is requesting the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Walther De Bruin, who is wanted for Breaching his Probation.

Mr. De Bruin is thought to be traveling throughout the Lower Mainland and may be using public transit.

He was seen in the Burnaby area on Saturday.

Anyone with information on Mr. De Bruin’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

AbbyPD File 22-47346