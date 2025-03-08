UFV Sports Friday – Women’s Basketball Playoff Season Ends, Volleyball Coach of the Year

Fraser Valley – WBB: Cascades fall in bronze medal game to Pandas to end season

The The #3-seeded Alberta Pandas won the Canada West Bronze Medal Game with an 83-63 victory over the #4 UFV Cascades Friday night at the Saville Centre.



It is the 13th bronze medal in program history and with the victory advance to the 2025 U SPORTS Final 8 in Vancouver as the third-placed Canada West team.



It was an impressive depth effort from the host Pandas, who featured four players who scored in the double digits on a day where they shot an efficient 48.4% from the field. Claire Signatovich led the way with 19 points, while Morgan Harris trailed close behind with 16 of her own to go with five assists, two steals, and two blocks.



“It was a fun game to play in. Everyone came to play and performed,” said Signatovich. “UFV is a very talented team. Their roster is great. For us to have them push like that, and for us to see we can stop a good team like that, I think it gave us some confidence. You have a good team going at you full force, and to know we can stop them and their run.”



Julia Tuchscherer paced the Cascades with 15 points, while Esther Allison was on fire from deep going 4/6 from beyond the arc and scoring 14 points.

The 2025 U SPORTS Final 8 starts next Thursday, and will see the Pandas compete at the War Memorial Gymnasium in Vancouver, BC as the UBC Thunderbirds host.

WVB: Rozema named Canada West coach of the year

University of the Fraser Valley Cascades women’s volleyball head coach Janelle Rozema has been named Canada west coach of the year for the 2024-25 season.



The Cascades head coach had her team outperform every expectation this season. After initially being ranked sixth in the Canada West coaches’ poll to start the year, Rozema led her team to a 17-3 record. The team also finished the regular season in first place for the first time since joining the conference.



Rozema has guided the Cascades since 2019 and led the team through their transition to Canada West in the 2021-22 season. In the team’s short four seasons in CW, the Cascades have emerged as a consistent powerhouse in the conference – finishing in the top four of the regular season standings three times and putting together a record of 61 wins and 23 losses in the regular season.



Rozema becomes the second Cascades coach, after women’s basketball coach Al Tuchscherer in 2022, to earn Canada West coach of the year honours.



Click here to read the full release on major awards from Canada West.