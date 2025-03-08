RCMP Investigating Stabbing at Seabird Island FN

Seabird Island – On Friday evening (March 7) Agassiz RCMP was notified of a reported stabbing at a residence located in the 8500-block of Sthitsem Road. First responders attended the scene and located a victim who was transported via air ambulance to hospital.

Police identified a youth suspect who was located at a nearby residence and arrested. He has since been released to a guardian with conditions and a future court date.

Agassiz Serious Crime Unit has been engaged and are actively working to advance the investigation. Based on the initial information the suspect and victim are known to each other.

The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening and they have been discharged from the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211.