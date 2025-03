Sardis – Due to failing infrastructure under the Centre Trail Bridge at the Great Blue Heron Reserve, the bridge has been completely blocked off from public access until the bridge can fully be assessed and hopefully deemed safe in the near future.

Due to the Herons also beginning to pair up and nest, as usual for this time of year the Heron Colony Loop is also closed at this time.

As such the only way to access the southern portions of the Heron Reserve is to enter from the Vedder Rotary Trail.

Facebook info is here.

2020 Great Blue Heron Reserve – Bridge – FVN