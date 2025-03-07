Skip to content

Mission Fire – Vehicle Fire Close to House on Ptarmigan Drive

Mission Fire – Vehicle Fire Close to House on Ptarmigan Drive

Mission – MFRS responded to Ptarmigan Drive on Friday March 7 for a reported house fire.

On arrival, the first-in crew determined it was a vehicle on fire, close to the house.

No reports of any injuries.

