Vancouver Radio Ratings – 2024-25 – “The Winter Book” – CBC #1

Vancouver/Toronto (Broadcast Dialogue and David Bray Communications) – Numeris’(radio rating service) latest PPM release completes the 13-week period covering Nov. 25, 2024 – Feb. 23, 2025. With this book, radio retains an average weekly reach of 80% for Canadians A12+. In-home listening represents 53% of tuning, while out of home accounts for 47%.

The Fraser Valley only has one radio ratings period, which is in the fall.

This ratings period always highlights Christmas programing and that has again shown Vancouver where MOVE 103.5 was #1 with F25-54, and both Women and Men, 18-34, coming in just behind frontrunner CBC Radio One for A12+.

Veteran broadcaster and analyst David Bray’s breakdown for Vancouver is here.

Vancouver: CBC Radio One grabs the #1 spot, A12+, with a 13.0% share of hours tuned, followed by Move 103.5 at 12.8%. Much like CHFI in Toronto, Move had been airing all- Christmas music prior to the big day. Move takes top spot for F25-54, with a 21.5% share. Virgin Radio holds the lead for M25-54 listeners, delivering an 11.2 % share, followed by CFOX at 9.4 %. Move 103.5 is also out in front for M18-34 with a 16.7% share of hours tuned, and secures a huge lead with Women 18-34, with a 33.8% share (up from 30.3%).