UPDATE – Rotary Club of Chilliwack Fraser Made $55K Donation to Chilliwack Search and Rescue

Chilliwack – The Rotary Club of Chilliwack Fraser has a long-standing tradition of supporting Chilliwack Search and Rescue (CSAR), and this year was no exception. With deep roots in the community, the Club proudly presented a $55,000 donation to support vital training programs for the volunteer-led organization.

This commitment to CSAR dates back over 35 years, beginning with the legendary Krafty Raft Race at Cultus Lake. Funds from that fun-filled event once helped purchase a new Zodiac, ensuring safer and more efficient water rescues. Fast forward to today, and the Club continues its mission to equip these dedicated volunteers with the resources they need to save lives.

“Support for Search and Rescue is a long-time tradition of our Club,” said Rotary Club of Chilliwack Fraser President Gerry Enns. “Our members continue to step up, and I couldn’t be prouder of their dedication to helping those who help others.”

To mark the occasion, Rotary members took their February 26th meeting on the road, visiting CSAR’s newly completed facility for an exclusive tour and operations update. CSAR volunteers, who tirelessly train to ensure they are ready for any emergency, demonstrated how this funding will directly enhance their lifesaving efforts.

“Training is the backbone of our success,” said Jeremy Plesman, CSAR Manager. “Every hour our team spends preparing can mean the difference between life and death. This generous donation from Rotary will help ensure our volunteers’ time is spent training and not fundraising so they are ready when called upon.”

The donation was made possible by the Club’s annual Travel Lotto Fundraiser, which sells out each November, offering 12 incredible trips to lucky ticket holders. “Without our community’s continued support of the Travel Lotto, contributions like this wouldn’t be possible,” added Enns. “Every ticket sold strengthens our ability to give back and support many different projects in our local community.”

For those looking to make an impact, join the Rotary Club of Chilliwack Fraser at chilliwackfraser.ca. To support Chilliwack Search and Rescue, visit chilliwacksar.org.