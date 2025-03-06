Tragic Case of Missing Mission Teen – Jeff Surtel, Comes to an End

Mission – It was first seen in media in 2007. In 2025, via social media, it appears to be closure for family and friends.

In 2007, 17 year old Jeff Surtel went missing after heading out on his bike. He left around midnight and never came back.

On Thursday March 7, his parents Gary and Dawn Surtel posted to social media that the remains of their son have been found.

As of press time, Mission RCMP have not revealed where the remains were located or the cause of death.

From the parents: It is with deep sorrow that we announce the almost 18 year search for Jeff Surtel is over. Remains have been Identified through DNA testing as belonging to our beloved son Jeff. It is believed that he passed away on or shortly after his disappearance on April 29th 2007. While the circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain unsolved, we are thankful to finally have closure. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date, possibly April 2025. We would like to thank everyone for all your support throughout the years. Gary and Dawn Surtel