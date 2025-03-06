Harrison Council Passes Construction Contract for Renos to Health Clinic

Harrison – During the March 4 meeting of Harrison Council, The Primary Care Facility renovation contract was awarded to Kurts Construction. Information on project updates – Get Into It Harrison.

So are doctors coming to Harrison? From Councilor Leo Facio – It will start off with a nurse practitioner and hopefully build up from there and work towards incorporating other services and ongoing process.

From February – Village Website – The Village is pleased to announce the addition of a primary care facility to the community located at 102-160 Lillooet Avenue. The existing space is intended to be renovated to provide four office spaces, a waiting area and a washroom. The four-year lease of the facility will be funded through taxation, and the renovations will be funded through surplus. A Request for Proposals for the renovation work has been issued as of January 20, 2025. Be sure to visit our website and Get Into It Harrison to stay updated as project and service delivery information become available.

Primary Care

Primary care is often the first point of contact between a person and B.C.’s healthcare system. Generally delivered by a family doctor or nurse practitioner, primary care is focused on the overall well-being of patients throughout their lifespan. Primary care providers develop strong, long-term relationships with patients and offer a range of care including educating and promoting healthy lifestyle choices, managing chronic conditions, and diagnosing and treating illness and injury.

The addition of the primary care facility aligns with Council’s strategic priorities, Healthy Livable Community – to promote and enhance a healthy lifestyle for all ages.