UPDATE – Federal Conservatives Turn Down Mike de Jong As Candidate – “Shocked”, Appeal Filed

Fraser Valley – A former high profile Provincial Politician who wanted to make the transition to Federal Politics, has run into a brick wall.

From a Public Statement from Mike de Jong:

To My Supporters and the Conservative Members of Abbotsford – South Langley,

Last night, the Conservative Party of Canada informed me that after nearly a year of campaigning to represent Abbotsford – South Langley as the Conservative candidate, they have declined my application to contest the nomination.

This decision comes despite the fact that the local Electoral District Candidate Selection Committee unanimously endorsed my candidacy, recognizing my qualifications and deep roots in this community. It is also surprising given that I have served as the MLA for a significant portion of this riding for nearly 30 years, winning multiple elections, holding senior cabinet positions, and always advocating for best interests of my constituents..

I have been advised informally that the Conservative Party felt that I was not sufficiently qualified to serve as a member of parliament, a conclusion that is disappointing—not just for me, but for the thousands of Conservative members who signed up to support my candidacy and were prepared to cast their vote for me this weekend.

It is difficult to comprehend how I would not be deemed worthy of having my name on the ballot. More importantly, it is hard to understand why the Conservative Party would deny the members of Abbotsford – South Langley the opportunity to make that decision for themselves.

Ultimately, it is up to the party centrally to explain their decision. I remain deeply grateful for the overwhelming support of my volunteers and supporters, and I regret that they will not have the chance to demonstrate their choice at the ballot box this weekend.

De Jong has appealed: On Facebook: Statement from Mike de Jong

Friends,

Last (Thursday) evening, I formally submitted an appeal to the Conservative Party’s decision to deny me the right to stand for election in the Abbotsford – South Langley nomination contest.

After signing up thousands of members, building a strong grassroots campaign, and campaigning for a year, I felt compelled on behalf of our volunteers and supporters to leave no stone unturned in this process. After more then 3 decades of public service I have nothing to hide, and I believe that my supporters and the people of Abbotsford – South Langley are entitled to know the reasons behind this decision.

For the past 30 years I have served the people of Abbotsford and Langley to the best of my ability. I have been subject to more public scrutiny and disclosure requirements, than almost any other person in British Columbia. Yet, despite my record of transparency, service, and integrity, no specific reason for my disqualification has been provided except for the claim that I was not qualified.

This morning, at 9:00 AM PST, the party quickly convened a meeting to review my appeal, giving us less than 12 hours over night to prepare submissions. Suffice to say it is difficult to make meaningful submissions when the rationale for the decision being appealed is being entirely withheld from you except for the claim that I am unqualified for the position of MP.

This process has been deeply disappointing—not just for me, but for the thousands of citizens who have signed up to support my campaign. I remain grateful for the overwhelming encouragement from the people of Abbotsford – South Langley and thank them all from the bottom of my heart.

Thank you for your unwavering support.

Michael de Jong, KC

DeJong posted the Conservative letter on FB:

From Wikipedia – Mike de Jong KC (born 1963 or 1964) is a politician in the Canadian province of British Columbia.[2] He was a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of British Columbia, representing the electoral district of Matsqui from 1994 to 2001, Abbotsford-Mount Lehman from 2001 to 2009, and Abbotsford West from 2009 until 2024. A caucus member of BC United (formerly known as the British Columbia Liberal Party), he served in several cabinet posts under premiers Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark, and ran for party leadership in 2011 and 2018.