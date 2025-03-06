Chilliwack Museum & Archives Welcomes New Executive Director and Curator

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Museum & Archives welcome Rosslyn Shipp as Executive Director and Mary Watson as Curator. Both bring a shared passion for community engagement, heritage preservation, and inclusive storytelling.

Rosslyn Shipp steps into the role of Executive Director with a deep commitment to fostering meaningful relationships within the community. “Museums are places for dialogue, reflection, and connection,” says Rosslyn. “I’m eager to learn from Chilliwack’s diverse communities and along

with the team here, create a welcoming space for all who are curious about the past and how it shapes our present and future.”

Mary Watson joins as Curator, bringing a strong dedication to community-driven storytelling and exhibitions. She is passionate about collaborating with Indigenous and local communities to ensure that Chilliwack’s many histories are thoughtfully represented. “I’m excited to learn and share Chilliwack’s diverse stories and history by working alongside the community and interpreting content in creative, interactive, and accessible ways,” says Mary.

For more information, please visit chilliwackmuseum.ca