Chilliwack Chiefs AAA Showcase in May 16 to 18

Chilliwack – Join the Chilliwack Chiefs May 16-18th, 2025 for their U15 AAA Showcase at the Chilliwack Coliseum.
During the camp players will receive the following:
-1 Practice run by the Chilliwack Chiefs Coaching Staff
-3 games against top competition
-Off-ice training session with the Chilliwack Chiefs strength and conditioning coaches
-Facility tours, and an NCAA educational seminar for players and parents
-Exit meeting with Chiefs coaching staff, and a detailed report card sent out at the conclusion of camp
-Opportunity to take part in the camp all-star game at the conclusion of camp on Sunday May 18th.
*For AAA + level players ONLY (A1, Zone, Academy) born in the 2010 & 2011*
https://www.chilliwackhockeyacademy.com/…/chiefs-u15…