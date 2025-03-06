Chilliwack Chiefs AAA Showcase in May 16 to 18

Chilliwack – Join the Chilliwack Chiefs May 16-18th, 2025 for their U15 AAA Showcase at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

During the camp players will receive the following:

-1 Practice run by the Chilliwack Chiefs Coaching Staff

-3 games against top competition

-Off-ice training session with the Chilliwack Chiefs strength and conditioning coaches

-Facility tours, and an NCAA educational seminar for players and parents

-Exit meeting with Chiefs coaching staff, and a detailed report card sent out at the conclusion of camp

-Opportunity to take part in the camp all-star game at the conclusion of camp on Sunday May 18th.

*For AAA + level players ONLY (A1, Zone, Academy) born in the 2010 & 2011*

REGISTER NOW TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT!

https://www.chilliwackhockeyacademy.com/…/chiefs-u15…