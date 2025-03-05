Skip to content

Three Year Old Killed in Crash at Vedder and Petewawa in Chilliwack – Intersection Closed TFN

Chilliwack – A tragic Wednesday morning .

At 10:00 a.m., March 5, 2025, Chilliwack RCMP officers responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at the intersection of Vedder Road and Petewawa Road. Emergency responders arrived on scene and provided immediate medical assistance. The three year old child, has died from their injury. The name will not be released at this time.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) will be attending to assist with the investigation. The intersection has been shut down in all directions. This closure will impact access to the Vedder Bridge from Vedder Road as well as access to Petewawa Road from Keith Wilson Road.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the child’s family and loved ones during this unimaginable time,” said Inspector Harinder Kheleh with the Chilliwack RCMP. “This is a heartbreaking incident that affects the entire community.”

No further details will be released at this time out of respect for the family.

Anyone who witnessed or has information that may be related and has not yet shared it with police, is asked to please contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

