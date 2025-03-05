Sqéwqel Development Corporation (Seabird Island) Finalize Two Major Acquisitions

Harrison Hot Springs – Sqéwqel Development Corporation (SqDC), the economic arm of Sq’éwqel (Seabird Island) First Nation, announced the successful purchase of the Harrison Grand Motel in Harrison Hot Springs and Pinecourt Apartments in Chilliwack.

These purchases were in the works for some time.



The Harrison Grand Motel, located right by the beach, has 18 rooms, including eight with kitchens. It also features space for small events, a restaurant, and an ice cream parlour, offering multiple ways to generate income and providing great experiences for visitors.



The Pinecourt Apartments, a 36-unit residential building in Chilliwack, was built in 1987 and sits on a 0.92-acre lot in a well-connected area. This acquisition allows us to expand their impact while building a strong economic future for Seabird Island.



“This is more than just the present, it’s about building a future where the children and grandchildren of Sq’éwqel (Seabird Island) members inherit lasting opportunities for success and self-sufficiency,” said Nigel Selvadurai, CEO of Sqéwqel Development Corporation.



From their media release: These acquisitions are part of SqDC’s long-term strategy to strengthen our economic foundation and invest in projects that bring lasting benefits to Seabird Island. We are excited about the future and remain committed to building a strong and sustainable path forward for Seabird Island.

We appreciate the ongoing support of our community, partners, and stakeholders as we pursue opportunities that align with our vision and values.