FV Health Care Foundation Fund New Practice Stairs for Abbotsford Hospital

Abbotsford – Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation announce the funding and installation of practice stairs for the Surgical Day Care (SDC) unit at Abbotsford Regional Hospital. This initiative aims to improve patient outcomes and confidence following elective hip and knee replacement surgeries.

The practice stairs are a significant addition to the SDC unit, supporting the total joint same-day discharge project.

Manj Sandhu, Physiotherapy Clinical Supervisor, Abbotsford Regional Hospital, expressed gratitude for the Foundation’s support: “these stairs will be used by post-operative elective hip and knee replacement surgery patients on the Surgical

Daycare unit. This will allow us an invaluable chance to teach and practice ascending and descending stairs safely with gait aids, giving patients and their families the confidence for a safe and supportive discharge”.

Such equipment was also a major help in 2023 when FVN News Director Don Lehn was in ARH for a diabetes related toe amputation and these stypes of stairs played a major role in his rehab.