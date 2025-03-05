Fraser Valley Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – March 5

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
THOMPSON, Travis
Age: 44
Height: 6’1” ft
Weight: 196lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Break and Enter, Commit Indictable Offence
Warrant in effect: February 25, 2025
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack
HENDERSON, Jordan Robert
Age: 34
Height: 5’5” ft
Weight: 188lbs
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Wanted: Theft x6, Possess Property Obtained by crime, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Mischief, and Driving while Prohibited
Warrant in effect: April 12, 2024
Parole Jurisdiction: BC Wide