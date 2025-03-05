Fraser Valley Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED – MUGSHOTS” – March 5

Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

THOMPSON, Travis

Age: 44

Height: 6’1” ft

Weight: 196lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Break and Enter, Commit Indictable Offence

Warrant in effect: February 25, 2025

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack

HENDERSON, Jordan Robert

Age: 34

Height: 5’5” ft

Weight: 188lbs

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Wanted: Theft x6, Possess Property Obtained by crime, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Mischief, and Driving while Prohibited

Warrant in effect: April 12, 2024

Parole Jurisdiction: BC Wide