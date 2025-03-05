Chilliwack Mounties Investigating Vehicle Crash Into Mary Street Apartments

Chilliwack – On March 4, 2025, at approximately at 6:10 pm, Chilliwack RCMP responded to a call of a vehicle that crashed into an apartment building in the 9000 block of Mary Street, coming to rest in the lower level of one of the units. Emergency services attended the scene and the lone occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital for assessment. Fortunately, no other injuries were reported.

At this time, there is no indication of impairment and the cause of the collision remains under investigation. Structural assessments are underway to determine the extent of the damage to the building. Victim Services has been engaged to assist with relocation of evacuated residences.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the incident is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.