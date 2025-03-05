Skip to content

UPDATE – Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch Gear Swap Meet for March – Cancelled – Moved to Opening Day in April

Chilliwack – MARCH 5 UPDATE – Due to unforeseen circumstances this event is cancelled.

Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch will provide a table and space for this event at their opening ceremonies on Saturday April 12.

FEBRUARY 18 ORIGINAL STORY – From Chilliwack Minor Fastpitch: Here’s your chance to swap or shop for sports gear and the upcoming fastpitch season. . Whether you’re looking to upgrade or de-clutter, they’ve got you covered.

Saturday March 8 at Townsend Park.

You can choose from two easy options:

Sell or Trade: Bring your outgrown equipment and set up your own gear for others to browse and buy!

Donate: Drop off your gently used items, and our volunteers will help organize and distribute to other CMFA families preparing for the 2025 season.
Suggested Equipment to Bring:

Bats

Gloves

Cleats

Helmets

Catching Gear

Ball Pants

Training Equipment

