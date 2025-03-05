Skip to content

Chawathil, Cedar Strong, Part of Supportive Housing Dedication Next to Fraser Canyon Hospital in Hope (VIDEO)

Chawathil FN/Hope — Chawathil First Nation, BC Housing, Cedar Strong and Fraser Health came together for a dedication to a soon to be constructed, Supportive Housing project in Hope.

The sod turning and blessing of the area were followed by a feast at Hope Golf Club.

The supportive housing project will aid a number of people and keying on elders and housing support that they need.

The site is next to Fraser Canyon Hospital in Hope,

In the video, Chief Chetlámetleqw Norman Florence lead the ceremony.

