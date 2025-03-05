AbbyPD – Stolen Vehicle Leads to Arrest of Prolific Offender David Anderson

Abbotsford – On February 17, 2025, just before 7am, Abbotsford Police received information about a stolen Ford F450 being tracked into the Sumas Mountain area of Abbotsford. The vehicle, stolen earlier that morning from a Langley hotel parking lot, contained the hockey gear of the owner’s son, who was visiting the lower mainland for a hockey tournament.

Officers arrived in the Sumas Mountain area and found the stolen truck stuck in the snow, but it was unoccupied, and the hockey gear was missing. Believing the suspects were still in the area, officers began a search.

While patrolling near the summit, officers encountered another vehicle believed to be connected to the stolen F450. Both the police and suspect vehicles became stuck in the snow. The driver of the suspect vehicle, 40-year-old prolific offender David Anderson, and passenger 33-year-old Kristina Wardell, fled on foot. After a lengthy foot chase on steep, icy terrain, officers successfully apprehended both Anderson and Wardell.

David Anderson now faces eleven new charges, including Theft of Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property, Obstruction, Breach of Probation/Release Order, and Driving while Prohibited. Kristina Wardell has been charged with Theft of Motor Vehicle, Possession of Stolen Property, and Obstruction. Anderson was also arrested on several outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.

The contents of the stolen F450, including the hockey gear, were found in the second vehicle and returned just in time for the hockey tournament. AbbyPD would like to congratulate the Tier 2 West Kelowna Warriors on their win.

AbbyPD File 25-6706