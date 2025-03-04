With Time Change to Daylight Saving – Don’t Let Lack of Sleep Take the Wheel

Vancouver/Fraser Valley (Gord Woodward, Communications Manager – Road Safety at Work) – “Springing ahead” will cost us all an hour of sleep next weekend but the steeper price for drivers could be paid in the days following the time change.

“Losing just one hour of sleep can affect our driving ability and increase the risk of crashing,” explains Trace Acres, program director for Road Safety at Work.

The transition to Daylight Saving Time on March 8 can disrupt sleep patterns, leaving drivers fatigued as their bodies adjust. Fatigue is a major contributor to vehicles crashes.

“Even minor fatigue can have major consequences when we’re behind the wheel,” says Acres. “We’re not as alert, we’re slower to react, we don’t judge distance or recognize hazards as well as we usually do, and our decision making is compromised.”

Fatigued drivers pose a risk to themselves, other drivers, and other road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.

The risk isn’t limited to the morning after the time change. The lost hour of sleep can disrupt sleep cycles for days.

And the impact of the time change isn’t limited to fatigue. Because the clocks will have moved ahead, early morning drivers will have reduced visibility as they travel in the dark.

What drivers can do

To help keep themselves safe, Road Safety at Work suggests drivers plan for extra rest in the days leading up to the time change. Aim to go to bed 15 to 20 minutes earlier each night. The gradual adjustment can help your body adapt more smoothly.

“A well-rested driver is a safer driver,” Acres says.

Other tips include:

Postpone driving when feeling too fatigued to do it safely.

Learn to recognize signs of fatigue before it becomes dangerous. Red flags include frequent yawning or blinking, difficulty focusing or staying in your lane, forgetting the last few kilometers driven, and drifting into other lanes or hitting rumble strips. If you experience any of these symptoms, stop driving and rest.

Drive during peak alertness. Schedule driving tasks during the hours you feel most alert. Avoid driving late at night or early in the morning when fatigue is more likely to strike.

Take breaks. On long trips, pull over at a safe spot at least every two hours to stretch, hydrate, or rest. Short breaks can help maintain focus.

Stay hydrated. Keep water in your vehicle and sip regularly throughout your drive. Fatigue can worsen if you’re dehydrated.

How employers can help

Employers play a key role in addressing driver fatigue among the hundreds of thousands of British Columbians who drive as part of their employment. Employees may be behind the wheel full time, part time, or occasionally. They may make deliveries, drive between job sites, run errands, or call on clients.

Tips for employers include:

Encourage employees in the days leading up to the time change to get more rest.

Check in with employees in the days following the time change to make sure they’re physically, mentally, and emotionally ready to perform their job safely.

Avoid assigning demanding driving tasks immediately after the time change.

Encourage employees to speak up if they feel fatigued or unprepared to drive.

Drivers and employers can visit RoadSafetyatWork.ca for more information on driver fatigue.