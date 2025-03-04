UFV Men’s Soccer Add Seven for 2025

Fraser Valley – The University of the Fraser Valley men’s soccer team announced the official signing of seven recruits for their 2025 season on Monday. Sloan Hatch, Matheus De Souza, Izamuel Martinez, Lennart Moschke, Joaquim Dharamsi, Beckham Hatch, and Brody Perkin will all join the Cascades for the upcoming season..



The Cascades, who are coming off a trip to the Canada West final four this season, willlook to this group to add strength in a number of key positions as they build toward the start of their 2025 campaign in the fall.



“I am thrilled with this first group of recruits for the 2025 season,” explained UFV head coach Tom Lowndes .



“Coming off a strong season last year, we wanted to make sure that we replace some key positions and that we provide added competition for the squad as a whole. All of these recruits will compete for playing time this season, which shows how strong this class will be. Not only have we brought in quality players but more important quality people and excellent students, making this a fantastic well rounded recruiting class!”



Goalkeeper Matheus De Souza joins UFV after a strong youth career. The six-foot four goalkeeper from Surrey comes to the Cascades with plenty of experience, including a League 1 BC all-star nod in 2024.

“We are delighted to secure a goalkeeper of Matheus pedigree and experience to join us for next season. He has played at a high level with the Vancouver Whitecaps residency program both in the USSDA and in League One BC,” Lowndes praised. “His towering presence and shot stopping abilities are second to none and will allow him to make a strong transition to Canada West Soccer. I am excited to see him integrate with our current goalkeepers Kody Torrance and Lewis Hiebert to form a strong Goalkeeping group for UFV men’s soccer next season.”

The Cascades 2025 season will get underway this coming fall, with all regular season and Canada West playoff games available to be streamed live and on demand at canadawest.tv. Schedule details will be announced in the summer, so stay tuned to gocascades.ca and @ufvcascades on social media for all the details and updates.