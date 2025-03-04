The Art of Reading: High Tea with a Book! – April 6 Chilliwack Cultural Centre – In Partnership with The Book Man

Chilliwack — Step into a world of literary delight and refined elegance at The Art of Reading: High Tea with a Book, an enchanting afternoon at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. On April 6, leave the covers behind and let curiosity guide you as you select a mystery book wrapped in paper, with only a few intriguing clues to hint at its contents. Designed for book lovers and tea enthusiasts alike, this event offers a unique opportunity to escape the everyday and immerse yourself in a sophisticated afternoon of storytelling, conversation, and indulgence.

At The Art of Reading, you will choose a beautifully wrapped, anonymous book based on a brief description, with selections curated by the knowledgeable staff at The Book Man. Imagine the comforting aroma of freshly brewed tea mingling with the pages of a classic novel, the soft hum of literary discussions filling the air, and the delicate taste of finger sandwiches and desserts enhancing every moment.

You will have the opportunity to engage in literary discussions, connect with fellow book lovers, and discover new reads, all while experiencing the charm of a traditional high tea. With a selection of featured authors, book recommendations, and a welcoming ambiance, The Art of Reading promises to be a memorable occasion.

Whether you’re a seasoned reader or simply looking for something new, this event promises an unforgettable night of discovery and connection. Don’t judge a book by its cover—come and find your perfect match!

The Art of Reading: High Tea with a Book is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on April 6 at 1:00 pm. Tickets are $55, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

The Art of Reading: High Tea with a Book is in partnership with: The Book Man.