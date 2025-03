Chilliwack (Jason Kemp – Principal – Stitó:s Lá:lém Totí:lt Elementary/Middle School) – Stitó:s and GW co-hosted the annual Coach Goulet Grade 8 Championship this past Thursday through Saturday.

There were 16 teams on both the boy’s and girl’s side.

Stito:s Grade 8 girls finished second, losing by 4 points to Burnaby South. The boys went in ranked 14th and ended up finishing 7th.

Jake Mouritzen was the main organizer. https://coachgouletgr8championships.com/