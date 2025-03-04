Neil Brewer – Pioneer with Kent Harrison Search and Rescue, Has Passed

Kent (British Columbia Search and Rescue Association) – A Search and Rescue Legacy

Neil Brewer, a true hero of British Columbia’s Search and Rescue (SAR) community, passed away after 35 years of extraordinary service to Kent Harrison SAR and rescue teams across the province.

A Life of Remarkable Dedication

Joining SAR in 1990, Neil quickly became a pivotal force in emergency response. By 1991, he was approved as a SAR Manager, beginning a journey that would transform search and rescue in British Columbia.

Key Achievements

Secured the first SAR New Initiatives Fund project in 1993, funding a rescue boat and truck

Led complex searches, including an 8-day mission for a missing boy near Prince George in 2002

Developed critical communication systems for SAR teams across BC

Instrumental in securing over $10 million in provincial funding for SAR groups

Honored for Outstanding Service

Neil’s contributions were recognized with numerous awards:

2017: SAR Volunteer of the Year, EMBC

2019: Community Achievement Award

2022: Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award

2024: Lifetime Honorary Membership in BCSARA

2025: First Freedom of the District of Kent Award

A True Community Hero

More than just a rescuer, Neil was a mentor, innovator, and leader who dedicated his life to saving others and supporting SAR volunteers across British Columbia.

Remembering Neil

Survived by his wife Julie and daughter Ashley, Neil leaves behind a legacy of courage, innovation, and selfless service.

From BC AdventureSmart

The BC AdventureSmart team is deeply saddened by the passing of Neil Brewer, a true legend in the search and rescue community. With 35 years of dedicated service with Kent Harrison Search and Rescue, he made a lasting impact on countless lives. Neil’s remarkable skills and compassion truly embodied the spirit of teamwork. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, the SAR community, and all who were touched by his extraordinary life. Rest in peace, Neil