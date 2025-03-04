Skip to content

Highway Patrol Nab Two Excessive Speeders in One Chilliwack Sweep – One at 192KMH

Fraser Valley – BC Highway Patrol have two cars currently sitting in an impound lot near Chilliwack. The speeds were troubling. On February 28, 2025, at 1:30 p.m., a single BC Highway Patrol officer saw two sedans travelling excessively fast in the same eastbound lane of Highway #1 at Popkum Road, Popkum.

BC Highway Patrol vehicles are equipped with cameras, radar and laser speed readers, and those technologies captured the vehicles going up to 192 km/h in a 100 km/h zone, said Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol. The first driver pulled over immediately, but the second driver required persuasion by phone to return to the scene when it was explained that he and his vehicle had already been identified.

The drivers, a Surrey man in his own car and a male foreign national in a rental car, were both issued seven-day vehicle impounds and tickets for excessive speed, along with tickets for failing to update their addresses.

These excessive speeders, who were friends with each other, have learned a valuable lesson, said Corporal McLaughlin. Once their cars were towed, BC Highway Patrol game them a ride to a local Tim Horton’s to think over their life choices. We encourage other drivers to do the same before they make the decision to speed.

