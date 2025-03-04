Federal Conservatives Turn Down Mike de Jong As Candidate

Fraser Valley – A former high profile Provincial Politician who wanted to make the transition to Federal Politics, has run into a brick wall.

From a Public Statement from Mike de Jong:

To My Supporters and the Conservative Members of Abbotsford – South Langley,

Last night, the Conservative Party of Canada informed me that after nearly a year of campaigning to represent Abbotsford – South Langley as the Conservative candidate, they have declined my application to contest the nomination.

This decision comes despite the fact that the local Electoral District Candidate Selection Committee unanimously endorsed my candidacy, recognizing my qualifications and deep roots in this community. It is also surprising given that I have served as the MLA for a significant portion of this riding for nearly 30 years, winning multiple elections, holding senior cabinet positions, and always advocating for best interests of my constituents..

I have been advised informally that the Conservative Party felt that I was not sufficiently qualified to serve as a member of parliament, a conclusion that is disappointing—not just for me, but for the thousands of Conservative members who signed up to support my candidacy and were prepared to cast their vote for me this weekend.

It is difficult to comprehend how I would not be deemed worthy of having my name on the ballot. More importantly, it is hard to understand why the Conservative Party would deny the members of Abbotsford – South Langley the opportunity to make that decision for themselves.

Ultimately, it is up to the party centrally to explain their decision. I remain deeply grateful for the overwhelming support of my volunteers and supporters, and I regret that they will not have the chance to demonstrate their choice at the ballot box this weekend.

Michael de Jong K.C.

From Wikipedia – Mike de Jong KC (born 1963 or 1964) is a politician in the Canadian province of British Columbia.[2] He was a member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of British Columbia, representing the electoral district of Matsqui from 1994 to 2001, Abbotsford-Mount Lehman from 2001 to 2009, and Abbotsford West from 2009 until 2024. A caucus member of BC United (formerly known as the British Columbia Liberal Party), he served in several cabinet posts under premiers Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark, and ran for party leadership in 2011 and 2018.