Chilliwack RCMP Shut Down Street Level Drug Trafficking Op – Based in Mission

Fraser Valley – Chilliwack RCMP Drug Unit executed five search warrants to disrupt the drug supply for a street level drug trafficking network.

In October 2024, Chilliwack RCMP Drug Unit initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking group which was believed to be operating out of Mission.

Over the course of several months, investigators gathered evidence which led the Chilliwack RCMP Drug Unit to initiate an investigation into a suspected dial-a-dope line. Utilizing a number of investigative techniques, investigators identified the suspects involved in the drug trafficking.

On January 31, 2025, Chilliwack RCMP Drug and Crime Reduction Units with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (IERT), executed five search warrants at three Mission residences and two vehicles. The following was seized during the search:

172.72 grams of suspected Cocaine;

33.58 grams of suspected crack Cocaine;

2.94 grams of suspected Methamphetamine;

4 firearms;

$15,240.00 cash; and

2 vehicles including:

2020 Tesla Model 3

2004 Acura 1.7EL.

Three individuals were arrested and have since been released pending further investigation.