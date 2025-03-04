BC’s Response to US Tariffs – So Much for Jack Daniels

Victoria – Premier David Eby has issued the following statement in response to tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump:

“We didn’t ask for this fight the president has brought to Canada and to British Columbia. I’ll tell you this — we’re not going to shrink from it.

“Effective immediately, BC Liquor Stores will be pulling all red-state liquor products off the shelf and will not order any more (that includes Jack Daniels which is made in Tennessee. Southern Comfort is made in Louisiana and is also affected) . Here at home, the government, including Crown corporations and health authorities, will be buying Canadian first, then non-U.S. products. This is something that we can’t do ordinarily because of trade agreements with the United States. Finally, we’re going to make sure support is in place so B.C. businesses can pivot to global and domestic markets.

“The federal government has committed that the revenues from counter tariffs announced this morning will be redistributed to businesses and individuals to provide support. We’ll make sure that that happens. As a province, we’ll fill in the blanks wherever there is an area that isn’t being addressed by Ottawa.

“We’re having conversations today that we never thought we would have. Today is our chance as Canadians, and as British Columbians, to send a message. At the grocery store, buy B.C., buy Canadian. If you have a choice about where to travel, avoid the United States. Visit somewhere in Canada or elsewhere in the world.

“This threat to our sovereignty has brought out a sense of pride, a sense of courage and a sense of solidarity among all Canadians.

“We’re big enough to stand on our own two feet. This is a moment for us to take an attack and turn it into a source of strength for ourselves as a province and as a country. We are tough. We are resilient. We are exceptional.

“Together, we’ll ensure that Canada remains the true north, strong and free. We will meet this moment with dignity and with courage. We are resolute in our willingness to stand up for what we believe, to partner with people who share our values around the world, and to lead the way in a moment of great uncertainty and, for some people, significant fear. People need Canada right now, they need British Columbia right now and we’ll be there to deliver for them. We’re going to fight and we’re going to win.”

For more information on B.C.’s tariff response, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/tariffs